The Non-Executive of Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Versus Systems (VS – Research Report), Brian Tingle, bought shares of VS for $12.08K.

The company has a one-year high of $12.61 and a one-year low of $3.87. Currently, Versus Systems has an average volume of 22.70K.

Versus Systems Inc is a Canada based company. The company is engaged in the technology sector and is developing a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players. The product offerings of the company include Dashboard/Platform In-Game Experience and Versus Gear App.