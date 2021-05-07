The Non-Executive of Verona Pharma is Exercising Options

On May 5 it was reported that the Non-Executive of Verona Pharma (VRNA – Research Report), Lisa Deschamps, exercised options to sell 1,335 VRNA shares for a total transaction value of $8,967.

In addition to Lisa Deschamps, 10 other VRNA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $15.71 and a one-year low of $3.70. Currently, Verona Pharma has an average volume of 49.92K. VRNA’s market cap is $362 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.40.

The insider sentiment on Verona Pharma has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The company was founded by Michael J. A. Walker and Clive P. Page on February 24, 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.