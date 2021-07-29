The Non-Executive of Uranium Energy is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of Uranium Energy (UEC – Research Report), Ganpat Mani, exercised options to sell 20,130 UEC shares for a total transaction value of $46.5K.

This recent transaction decreases Ganpat Mani’s holding in the company by 18% to a total of $420.2K. In addition to Ganpat Mani, 12 other UEC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

UEC’s market cap is $508 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -25.70. The company has a one-year high of $3.67 and a one-year low of $0.82.

The insider sentiment on Uranium Energy has been negative according to 74 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.