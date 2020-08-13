The Non-Executive of Tucows is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of Tucows (TCX – Research Report), Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz, exercised options to sell 1,878 TCX shares for a total transaction value of $122.2K.

Following this transaction Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz’s holding in the company was decreased by 22% to a total of $685.7K. This is Schwartz’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on DIIBF back in November 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $72.90 and a one-year low of $42.50. TCX’s market cap is $690 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 52.40.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $587.2K worth of TCX shares and purchased $594.4K worth of TCX shares. The insider sentiment on Tucows has been neutral according to 48 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company, which engages in the provision of domain names, email, and other services. The company operates through the following segments: Domain Services and Network Access Services. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services; value added services; and portfolio services. The Network Access Services segment sells retail mobile phones and services to individuals and small businesses through the Ting website. It also offers services under four brands: OpenSRS, YummyNames, Hover, and Ting. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.