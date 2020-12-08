The Non-Executive of TruTrace Technologies (Other OTC: TTTSF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of TruTrace Technologies (TTTSF – Research Report), Michael Kraft, bought shares of TTTSF for $12.75K.

Following this transaction Michael Kraft’s holding in the company was increased by 226% to a total of $12.21K. This is Kraft’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:WMD back in December 2019

Based on TruTrace Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $90K and quarterly net profit of $222.7K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.74 million. Currently, TruTrace Technologies has an average volume of 42.50K. TTTSF’s market cap is $4.09 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.00.

TruTrace Technologies Inc is a full-service software company that operates an integrated blockchain platform which registers and tracks cannabis intellectual property from genome to sale. It also monitors the process of genetic and quality-control testing for legal cannabis.