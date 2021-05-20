The Non-Executive of Trulieve Cannabis (Other OTC: TCNNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF – Research Report), Susan Thronson, bought shares of TCNNF for $47.35K.

Following this transaction Susan Thronson’s holding in the company was increased by 26% to a total of $225.1K. Following Susan Thronson’s last TCNNF Buy transaction on November 25, 2020, the stock climbed by 11.0%.

Based on Trulieve Cannabis’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $168 million and quarterly net profit of $37.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $79.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $79.41 million. The company has a one-year high of $53.73 and a one-year low of $11.50. TCNNF’s market cap is $4.69 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 61.60.

Starting in May 2020, TCNNF received 61 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.08, reflecting a -43.9% downside. 12 different firms, including Stifel Nicolaus and Needham, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Trulieve Cannabis has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products. The firm cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Its products include smokable flower, inhalation, oral, sublingual, topical, inter-nasal, and concentrates. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.