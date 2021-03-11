The Non-Executive of Trican Well Service (Other OTC: TOLWF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Trican Well Service (TOLWF – Research Report), Michael Joseph Mcnulty, bought shares of TOLWF for $39.45K.

This is Mcnulty’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:SDY back in April 2018

Currently, Trican Well Service has an average volume of 48.16K. TOLWF’s market cap is $436 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a one-year high of $1.71 and a one-year low of $0.28.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.67, reflecting a -4.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $10.92M worth of TOLWF shares and purchased $39.45K worth of TOLWF shares. The insider sentiment on Trican Well Service has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.