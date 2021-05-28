The Non-Executive of Trainline (Other OTC: TNLIF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Trainline (TNLIF – Research Report), Duncan Eden Tatton-Brown, bought shares of TNLIF for $101.5K.

Following this transaction Duncan Eden Tatton-Brown’s holding in the company was increased by 124% to a total of $272.2K. This is Tatton-Brown’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on OCDGF back in March 2020

Currently, Trainline has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $5.73 and a one-year low of $4.25.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.30, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

Trainline PLC is an independent rail and coach travel platform selling rail and coach tickets to millions of travellers worldwide, enabling them to seamlessly search, book and manage their journeys all in one place via its website and mobile app. The company is a one-stop shop for rail and coach travel bringing together millions of routes, fares and journey times from 220 rail and coach carriers across 45 countries.