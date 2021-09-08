The Non-Executive of TraceSafe (Other OTC: UTOLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of TraceSafe (UTOLF – Research Report), Murray Tevlin, bought shares of UTOLF for $4,379.

This recent transaction increases Murray Tevlin’s holding in the company by 8% to a total of $70.74K. This is Tevlin’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on AIOCF back in August 2017

Based on TraceSafe’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.4 million and GAAP net loss of -$393,133. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $516.3K and had a GAAP net loss of $940.4K. Currently, TraceSafe has an average volume of 500. UTOLF’s market cap is $21.41 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.30.

