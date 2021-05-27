The Non-Executive of Touchstone Exploration (Other OTC: PBEGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF – Research Report), Stanley Thomas Smith, bought shares of PBEGF for $32.7K.

Following this transaction Stanley Thomas Smith’s holding in the company was increased by 9% to a total of $313.4K.

PBEGF’s market cap is $279 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -221.20. The company has a one-year high of $2.38 and a one-year low of $0.51.

Starting in June 2020, PBEGF received 21 Buy ratings in a row.

Stanley Thomas Smith's trades have generated a -15.0% average return based on past transactions.

Touchstone Exploration, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, Coora, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, East Brighton, Barrackpore, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.