The Non-Executive of Torex Gold Resources (Other OTC: TORXF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Torex Gold Resources (TORXF – Research Report), Robin Anne Bienenstock, sold shares of TORXF for $2.29M.

The company has a one-year high of $19.45 and a one-year low of $6.19. Currently, Torex Gold Resources has an average volume of 46.35K. TORXF’s market cap is $1.28 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 67.30.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.97, reflecting a -37.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Torex Gold Resources has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Robin Anne Bienenstock's trades have generated a 20.4% average return based on past transactions.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc. is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.