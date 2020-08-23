The Non-Executive of Therma Bright is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of Therma Bright (THRBF – Research Report), Joseph Ching-Hiang Heng, exercised options to sell 100,000 THRBF shares for a total transaction value of $18.5K.

In addition to Joseph Ching-Hiang Heng, 2 other THRBF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $0.90 and a one-year low of $0.00.

The insider sentiment on Therma Bright has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Therma Bright, Inc. develops and markets skin care medical device products. Its products include Therapik, which is used to relieve the pain, itch and inflammation of stings and bites from different species of insects and InterceptCS, which is a device to prevent cold sore outbreaks. The company was founded on March 05, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.