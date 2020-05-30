The Non-Executive of The Valens (Other OTC: VLNCF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of The Valens (VLNCF – Research Report), Christopher O Irwin, sold shares of VLNCF for $40.5K.

In addition to Christopher O Irwin, 4 other VLNCF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This is Irwin’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:FMG back in December 2019

Based on The Valens’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $31.98 million and quarterly net profit of $2.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.22 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.37 million. Currently, The Valens has an average volume of 386.47K. VLNCF’s market cap is $248 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 237.90.

The insider sentiment on The Valens has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Valens GroWorks Corp. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the provision of cannabis products developed from the firm’s proprietary extraction techniques. The firm also offers management, consulting, testing, and support services to domestic and international licensees, as well as financing and managing the build out of fully-licensed third party operations. The company was founded on January 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.