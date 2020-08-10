The Non-Executive of Teranga Gold (Other OTC: TGCDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Teranga Gold (TGCDF – Research Report), David Jacques Mimran, bought shares of TGCDF for $59.56M.

This recent transaction increases David Jacques Mimran’s holding in the company by 49% to a total of $402 million. In addition to David Jacques Mimran, one other TGCDF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Teranga Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $134 million and quarterly net profit of $16.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $92.13 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.72 million. The company has a one-year high of $12.82 and a one-year low of $2.84. Currently, Teranga Gold has an average volume of 26.87K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.95, reflecting a -15.4% downside. Starting in July 2020, TGCDF received 8 Buy ratings in a row. Six different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and National Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Teranga Gold Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the production, exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on gold assets of Sabodala Mine. The company was founded on October 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.