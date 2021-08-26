The Non-Executive of Temas Resources (Other OTC: TMASF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Temas Resources (TMASF – Research Report), Rory Albert Martel Kutluoglu, bought shares of TMASF for $4,650.

This is Kutluoglu’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:KC back in May 2017 This recent transaction increases Rory Albert Martel Kutluoglu’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $325.1K.

Currently, Temas Resources has an average volume of 12.09K. The company has a one-year high of $1.78 and a one-year low of $0.24.

Temas Resources Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and owns a portfolio of one property, the Property.