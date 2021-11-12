The Non-Executive of Telus (NYSE: TU) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Telus (TU – Research Report), Raymond Tatsun Chan, bought shares of TU for $261.6K.

Following this transaction Raymond Tatsun Chan’s holding in the company was increased by 23% to a total of $1.13 million. Following Raymond Tatsun Chan’s last TU Buy transaction on August 14, 2013, the stock climbed by 12.6%.

Based on Telus’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.25 billion and quarterly net profit of $345 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.96 billion and had a net profit of $307 million. Currently, Telus has an average volume of 488.57K. The company has a one-year high of $23.67 and a one-year low of $18.65.

Starting in July 2021, TU received 17 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.18, reflecting a -15.2% downside. Six different firms, including BMO Capital and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Telus has been positive according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Raymond Tatsun Chan's trades have generated a -12.0% average return based on past transactions.

TELUS Corporation is a telecommunications company that provides a broad range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It offers wireless, wireline, Internet, communications services for voice and data to consumers and businesses. The company also provides entertainment, healthcare, video, and IPTV television services in the country.