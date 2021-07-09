The Non-Executive of Team17 Group (Other OTC: TSVNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Team17 Group (TSVNF – Research Report), Martin Hellawell, bought shares of TSVNF for $80K.

In addition to Martin Hellawell, one other TSVNF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Team17 Group has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $10.63 and a one-year low of $9.08. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.30.

Starting in March 2021, TSVNF received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

Team17 Group PLC is a video game label and creative partner for independent developers. The company supports both owned first party IP and third-party IP-through partnering with indie developers globally. The company focuses on premium, rather than free to play games, and its portfolio comprises over 90 games, including the iconic and well-established Worms franchise, as well as Overcooked and The Escapists.