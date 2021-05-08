The Non-Executive of Taseko Mines (NYSE MKT: TGB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Taseko Mines (TGB – Research Report), Kenneth William Pickering, bought shares of TGB for $51.2K.

This is Pickering’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on NAK back in August 2020

The company has a one-year high of $2.39 and a one-year low of $0.31.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.26, reflecting a -4.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Taseko Mines has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. Its properties include Gibraltar, Florence copper, Aley niobium, Yellowhead and New Prosperity and Harmony gold-copper projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.