The Non-Executive of Tarachi Gold (Other OTC: TRGGF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Tarachi Gold (TRGGF – Research Report), Michael Konnert, bought shares of TRGGF for $50K.

This recent transaction increases Michael Konnert’s holding in the company by 57% to a total of $123.5K.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Currently, Tarachi Gold has an average volume of 58.80K.

Michael Konnert’s trades have generated a 4.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tarachi Gold Corp is a gold development and exploration company engaged in the evaluation and development of assets in Mexico. The company’s project includes San Javier, Pretoria, Chivitas, Jabali, Texana, and Tarachi concessions in the prolific Mulatos gold belt.