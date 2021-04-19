The Non-Executive of Taiga Gold (Other OTC: TGGDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Taiga Gold (TGGDF – Research Report), Paul Stuart Reynolds, bought shares of TGGDF for $10K.

Following this transaction Paul Stuart Reynolds’ holding in the company was increased by 51% to a total of $20.5K. In addition to Paul Stuart Reynolds, one other TGGDF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Taiga Gold has an average volume of 47.44K. TGGDF’s market cap is $11.32 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.70. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.14.

The insider sentiment on Taiga Gold has been positive according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Paul Stuart Reynolds' trades have generated a -3.9% average return based on past transactions.

Taiga Gold Corp operates as a mineral exploration company which focuses on mineral property assets in Canada.