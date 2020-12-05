The Non-Executive of Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Sun Life Financial (SLF – Research Report), Stephanie Coyles, bought shares of SLF for $22.74K.

This recent transaction increases Stephanie Coyles’ holding in the company by 6% to a total of $299.9K. Following Stephanie Coyles’ last SLF Buy transaction on August 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sun Life Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.05 billion and quarterly net profit of $889 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.63 billion and had a net profit of $755 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.13 and a one-year low of $24.37. Currently, Sun Life Financial has an average volume of 397.90K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.27, reflecting a -9.9% downside. Three different firms, including TD Securities and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sun Life Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services. The Sun Life Financial United States segment consists of group benefits, international and in-force management services. The Sun Life Financial Asset Management segment focuses on the design and delivers investment products through MFS investment management, and Sun Life investment management. The Sun Life Financial Asia segment comprises of Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, India, and China markets. The Corporate segment represents United Kingdom business unit and corporate support operations, which include run-off reinsurance operations as well as investment income, expenses, capital, and other items. The company was founded on March 18, 1865 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.