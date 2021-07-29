The Non-Executive of Stuhini Exploration (Other OTC: STXPF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Stuhini Exploration (STXPF – Research Report), Kazuki Nohdomi, bought shares of STXPF for $100.1K.

Following this transaction Kazuki Nohdomi’s holding in the company was increased by 36% to a total of $263.7K. In addition to Kazuki Nohdomi, 4 other STXPF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

STXPF’s market cap is $10.85 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -19.60. The company has a one-year high of $0.72 and a one-year low of $0.31.

The insider sentiment on Stuhini Exploration has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stuhini Exploration Ltd is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Metla Property and Ruby Creek property.