The Non-Executive of Stella-Jones (Other OTC: STLJF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Stella-Jones (STLJF – Research Report), Anne Elizabeth Giardini, bought shares of STLJF for $102.6K.

This is Giardini’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on NSU back in May 2017

Based on Stella-Jones’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $623 million and quarterly net profit of $56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $508 million and had a net profit of $28 million. The company has a one-year high of $44.01 and a one-year low of $22.12. Currently, Stella-Jones has an average volume of .

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.25, reflecting a -100.0% downside. Four different firms, including Desjardins and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products. The Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that are determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.