The Non-Executive of Star Diamond is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Star Diamond (SHGDF – Research Report), Harvey James Bay, exercised options to sell 41,168 SHGDF shares for a total transaction value of $9,056.

Currently, Star Diamond has an average volume of 70.00K.

Star Diamond Corp. engages in the exploration and development of diamond resources. It focuses in the operation of Star-Orion South Diamond and Buffalo Hills projects. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.