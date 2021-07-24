The Non-Executive of South Atlantic Gold (Other OTC: JLRRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of South Atlantic Gold (JLRRF – Research Report), Antenor Silva, bought shares of JLRRF for $50K.

This is Silva’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on MBCF back in April 2014

JLRRF’s market cap is $3.76 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -7.50. Currently, South Atlantic Gold has an average volume of .

South Atlantic Gold Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties in the Americas. Its project includes the Big Kidd project which is located in the Nicola Mining Division of British Columbia, Canada. The company holds interests in the Pedra Branca project.