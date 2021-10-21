The Non-Executive of Solstice Gold (Other OTC: SGCPF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Solstice Gold (SGCPF – Research Report), Michael Timmins, bought shares of SGCPF for $24.49K.

This recent transaction increases Michael Timmins’ holding in the company by 14% to a total of $163.7K. In addition to Michael Timmins, one other SGCPF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

SGCPF’s market cap is $21.74 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -50.70.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Solstice Gold Corp is a gold exploration company. Its material property is the gold project at the Kahuna Property. The Project Area is in the Northern Canadian Territory of Nunavut nestled between the settlements of Rankin Inlet and Chesterfield Inlet along the western rim of Hudson Bay. The total land package consists of around 145 contiguous claims spanning an area of approximately 166,564.1 hectares.