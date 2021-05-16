The Non-Executive of Sierra Wireless is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Sierra Wireless (SWIR – Research Report), Thomas Sieber, exercised options to sell 426 SWIR shares for a total transaction value of $5,609.

Following this transaction Thomas Sieber’s holding in the company was decreased by 11% to a total of $2.02 million. In addition to Thomas Sieber, 2 other SWIR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $22.22 and a one-year low of $7.51. Currently, Sierra Wireless has an average volume of 653.15K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $19.51, reflecting a -26.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Sierra Wireless has been neutral according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Solutions; Enterprise Solutions; and Internet-of-Things Services (IoT). The OEM Solutions segment includes standards-based wireless technologies and support open source initiatives that enable OEMs and system integrators to get IoT solutions to market faster. The Enterprise Solutions segment focuses in networking solutions comprised of cellular gateways and routers that are complemented by cloud-based services and on-premise software for secure device and network management. The Internet-of-Things Services segment involves in digital transformation of enterprises through IoT cloud and connectivity services. The company was founded on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.