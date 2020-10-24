The Non-Executive of Seagate Tech is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of Seagate Tech (STX – Research Report), William T Coleman, exercised options to sell 2,009 STX shares for a total transaction value of $103.8K.

Following this transaction William T Coleman’s holding in the company was decreased by 33% to a total of $734.9K. In addition to William T Coleman, 13 other STX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $64.17 and a one-year low of $39.02. STX’s market cap is $13.02 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.60. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 27.00.

Based on 20 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $53.39, reflecting a -6.8% downside. STX is a controversial stock, with 7 analysts recommending Buy, while 4 recommends selling the stock. Four different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Susquehanna, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Seagate Tech has been negative according to 226 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Seagate Technology Plc engages in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions. It offers its products under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, and Maxtor and LaCie brands. The company was founded by Finis Conner, Syed Iftikar, Doug Mahon, David Thomas Mitchell, and Alan F. Shugart in 1978 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.