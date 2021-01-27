The Non-Executive of Sayona Mining (Other OTC: DMNXF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Sayona Mining (DMNXF – Research Report), Allan Charles Buckler, sold shares of DMNXF for $1.62M.

This is Buckler’s first Sell trade following 5 Buy transactions. In addition to Allan Charles Buckler, 2 other DMNXF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Sayona Mining has an average volume of 31.45M. DMNXF’s market cap is $132 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -17.80.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sayona Mining Ltd. engages in sourcing and developing raw materials required for constructing lithium-ion batteries. It operates through the following projects: Authier Lithium, West Australian Lithium, and East Kimberley Graphite. The company was founded in March 2000 and is headquartered in Paddington, Australia.