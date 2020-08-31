The Non-Executive of Sailfish Royalty is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Sailfish Royalty (SROYF – Research Report), Todd L Hilditch, exercised options to sell 183,200 SROYF shares for a total transaction value of $246.7K.

This recent transaction decreases Todd L Hilditch’s holding in the company by 10%. In addition to Todd L Hilditch, 2 other SROYF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Sailfish Royalty has an average volume of 110.05K. The company has a one-year high of $1.35 and a one-year low of $0.27.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $246.7K worth of SROYF shares and purchased $230.1K worth of SROYF shares.

Sailfish Royalty Corp is a yield-focused royalty company. Sailfish owns the TZ Royalty, which is a 3.5% royalty on revenues derived from the sale of gold on Eldorado Gold Corp.’s advanced stage Tocantinzinho gold project, and also holds a gold stream agreement on the San Albino gold project in Northern Nicaragua.