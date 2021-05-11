The Non-Executive of Sable Resources (Other OTC: SBLRF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Sable Resources (SBLRF – Research Report), Brent Lindsay Gilchrist, sold shares of SBLRF for $52.18K.

This is Gilchrist’s first Sell trade following 15 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Sable Resources has an average volume of 149.07K.

The insider sentiment on Sable Resources has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Margarita, Vinata, El Escarpe, Don Julio, and Tulox. The company was founded on January 10, 1962 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.