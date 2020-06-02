The Non-Executive of Rubicon Organics (Other OTC: ROMJF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Rubicon Organics (ROMJF – Research Report), John Bryan Disher, bought shares of ROMJF for $47K.

Following this transaction John Bryan Disher’s holding in the company was increased by 30% to a total of $157K. In addition to John Bryan Disher, 5 other ROMJF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Rubicon Organics has an average volume of 491. The company has a one-year high of $2.61 and a one-year low of $0.98.

Starting in October 2019, ROMJF received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Rubicon Organics has been positive according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Rubicon Organics, Inc. engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Washington, California, and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co. The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.