The Non-Executive of Roxgold (Other OTC: ROGFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Roxgold (ROGFF – Research Report), John Lewis Knowles, bought shares of ROGFF for $64K.

Following this transaction John Lewis Knowles’ holding in the company was increased by 15% to a total of $356.9K.

Based on Roxgold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $48.05 million and quarterly net profit of $864K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.82 million and had a net profit of $962K. Currently, Roxgold has an average volume of 39.62K. ROGFF’s market cap is $340 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 100.30.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.41, reflecting a -32.1% downside. Three different firms, including Cormark Securities and Echelon Wealth Partners, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.