The Non-Executive of Rogers Communication (NYSE: RCI) is Buying Shares

On November 11, the Non-Executive of Rogers Communication (RCI – Research Report), Ivan Fecan, bought shares of RCI for $59.93K.

Based on Rogers Communication’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.67 billion and quarterly net profit of $490 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.67 billion and had a net profit of $512 million. The company has a one-year high of $53.90 and a one-year low of $43.18. Currently, Rogers Communication has an average volume of 238.94K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.59, reflecting a -14.8% downside. Seven different firms, including TD Securities and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in October 2021, RCI received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Rogers Communication has been positive according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Incorporated in 1960, Canada-based Rogers Communications, Inc. provides wireless communications services. It operates its business through the following segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media.