The Non-Executive of Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) is Selling Shares

On November 19, the Non-Executive of Revolve Group (RVLV – Research Report), Hadley Mullin, sold shares of RVLV for $96.14M.

Following Hadley Mullin’s last RVLV Sell transaction on September 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.6%. In addition to Hadley Mullin, 3 other RVLV executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $24.41 and a one-year low of $7.17. RVLV’s market cap is $1.4 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.70. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.11.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.38, reflecting a -21.2% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy RVLV with a $32.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Revolve Group has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millenial consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve and Forward. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products. The company was founded by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, CA.