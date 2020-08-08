The Non-Executive of Revival Gold (Other OTC: RVLGF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Revival Gold (RVLGF – Research Report), Carmelo Marrelli, bought shares of RVLGF for $19.8K.

In addition to Carmelo Marrelli, 2 other RVLGF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Carmelo Marrelli’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $1.28 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Revival Gold has an average volume of 250.59K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.91. The company has a one-year high of $1.13 and a one-year low of $0.24.

Starting in December 2019, RVLGF received 9 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Revival Gold has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Revival Gold Inc. engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.