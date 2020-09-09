The Non-Executive of Restaurant Brands International is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Non-Executive of Restaurant Brands International (QSR – Research Report), Carlos Alberto Sicupira, exercised options to sell 29,514 QSR shares for a total transaction value of $1.65M.

Following Carlos Alberto Sicupira’s last QSR Sell transaction on December 15, 2015, the stock climbed by 23.6%. Following this transaction Carlos Alberto Sicupira’s holding in the company was decreased by 9% to a total of $51.18 million.

The company has a one-year high of $74.61 and a one-year low of $25.08.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.90, reflecting a -12.6% downside.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant. The Popeyes segment handles chicken category of the quick service segment of the restaurant industry. The company was founded on August 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.