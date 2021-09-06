The Non-Executive of Resolute Mining (Other OTC: RMGGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Resolute Mining (RMGGF – Research Report), Adrian James Reynolds, bought shares of RMGGF for $23.27K.

This is Reynolds’ first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TSE:GEO back in March 2019

RMGGF’s market cap is $378 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company has a one-year high of $0.84 and a one-year low of $0.32.

Resolute Mining Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in exploration, development, and operation of gold mines across Australia and Africa. It currently operates Syama, Bibiani and Ravenswood gold mines in Africa and Australia. The company was founded on June 8, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.