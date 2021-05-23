The Non-Executive of RepliCel Life Sciences (Other OTC: REPCF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of RepliCel Life Sciences (REPCF – Research Report), Andrew Schutte, bought shares of REPCF for $5,226.

Following this transaction Andrew Schutte’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $1.23 million. In addition to Andrew Schutte, one other REPCF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.47 and a one-year low of $0.07.

The insider sentiment on RepliCel Life Sciences has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RepliCel Life Sciences, Inc. operates as a regenerative medicine company. The company focuses on developing autologous cell therapies that address conditions linked to a deficit of healthy cells required for normal healing and function. Its products includes RCT-01, RCS-01, and RCH-01 cell therapies are designed to treat chronic tendinosis, damaged or aged skin, and pattern baldness. The company was founded on April 24, 1967 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.