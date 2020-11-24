The Non-Executive of ReNeuron Group (Other OTC: RNUGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of ReNeuron Group (RNUGF – Research Report), Christopher Thomas Evans, bought shares of RNUGF for $1000K.

Following this transaction Christopher Thomas Evans’ holding in the company was increased by 561% to a total of $2.14 million. In addition to Christopher Thomas Evans, 5 other RNUGF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, ReNeuron Group has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $2.32 and a one-year low of $0.95.

ReNeuron Group Plc engages in the development of novel cell based therapies that target significant areas of unmet medical need. It develops its core stem cell assets such as CTX neural cell line and human retinal progenitor cells. The company was founded by John David Sinden in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.