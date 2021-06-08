The Non-Executive of RELX plc (Other OTC: RLXXF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of RELX plc (RLXXF – Research Report), Marike Van Lier Lels, bought shares of RLXXF for $4,391.

This is Lels’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on GB:0NX9 back in November 2017 Following this transaction Marike Van Lier Lels’ holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $288.1K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.25 and a one-year low of $0.

Marike Van Lier Lels’ trades have generated a 0.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RELX is a FTSE 100 diversified information and analytics company. The firm operates across four main areas: scientific, technical, and medical (34% of 2019 sales); risk and business analytics (29%); legal (21%); and exhibitions (16%). RELX Group has three listings: its primary one in London and two more in New York and Amsterdam.