The Non-Executive of Relay Medical (Other OTC: RYMDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Relay Medical (RYMDF – Research Report), Sudhir Thomas, bought shares of RYMDF for $36K.

Following this transaction Sudhir Thomas’ holding in the company was increased by 12% to a total of $379.2K.

Currently, Relay Medical has an average volume of 834. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 52.75.

Relay Medical Corp is a Canadian-based medical technology company. The company is engaged in the business of providing expertise in the development, commercial leadership, funding, and strategic partnerships offering inventors and early-stage start-ups an “Integrated MedTech Accelerator” platform to develop and transact technologies. Its portfolio consists of HemoPalm corp, Pharamtrac, and osprey. Its HemoPalm platform provides a combination of full CO-oximetry and blood gases in one handheld analyzer. Pharamtrac is a platform for providing home medication management, it includes medical-grade cloud, front-end devices/apps, portals and data analytics for patients.