The Non-Executive of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ: REAX) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Real Brokerage (REAX – Research Report), Laurence David Rose, sold shares of REAX for $59.97K.

In addition to Laurence David Rose, 2 other REAX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Real Brokerage’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.26 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,823,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.05 million and had a GAAP net loss of $483K. REAX’s market cap is $317 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -31.00. The company has a one-year high of $11.51 and a one-year low of $6.58.

The Real Brokerage Inc operates a multi-state, technology-powered residential real estate brokerage. It has a network base of over 1000 affiliated agents, Real assists home buyers, sellers, and renters. It generates revenue through real estate transactions and collects a real estate commission for the services rendered.