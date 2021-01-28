The Non-Executive of Razor Energy (Other OTC: RZREF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Razor Energy (RZREF – Research Report), Sean Thomas Phelan, bought shares of RZREF for $2,300.

Following this transaction Sean Thomas Phelan’s holding in the company was increased by 87% to a total of $3,849.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

RZREF’s market cap is $3.78 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.10.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes Swan Hills Beaverhill Lake and Kaybob Triassic formations. The company was founded on June 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.