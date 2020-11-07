The Non-Executive of Pure Energy Minerals (Other OTC: PEMIF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Pure Energy Minerals (PEMIF – Research Report), Mary Lois Little, sold shares of PEMIF for $10.49K.

This is Little’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:NDR back in March 2019

Currently, Pure Energy Minerals has an average volume of 270.97K.

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.