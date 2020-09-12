The Non-Executive of Primo Nutraceuticals (Other OTC: BUGVD) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Primo Nutraceuticals (BUGVD – Research Report), Joel Debellefeuille, sold shares of BUGVD for $2,700.

In addition to Joel Debellefeuille, 3 other BUGVD executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Primo Nutraceuticals has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.45 and a one-year low of $0.02.

The insider sentiment on Primo Nutraceuticals has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Primo Nutraceuticals Inc is engaged in the production, processing, retail and branding of cannabis and cannabis related products. The company offer fully built out turnkey facilities equipped with state-of-the-art growing infrastructure to cannabis growers and processors.