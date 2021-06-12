The Non-Executive of POSaBIT Systems (Other OTC: POSAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of POSaBIT Systems (POSAF – Research Report), Donald John Tringali, bought shares of POSAF for $37.87K.

This recent transaction increases Donald John Tringali’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $124.7K. This is Tringali’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:SWP back in August 2020

Based on POSaBIT Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.55 million and GAAP net loss of -$514,082. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $942.3K and had a GAAP net loss of $792.7K. Currently, POSaBIT Systems has an average volume of 51.02K. POSAF’s market cap is $30.49 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -21.20.

POSaBIT Systems Corp is a financial technology company. The company provides point of sale systems and blockchain-enabled payment processing methods with a focus in the cannabis sector.