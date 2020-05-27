The Non-Executive of Phoenix Copper (Other OTC: PXCLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Phoenix Copper (PXCLF – Research Report), Jason Douglas Riley, bought shares of PXCLF for $1,499.

Following this transaction Jason Douglas Riley’s holding in the company was increased by 56% to a total of $7,467. In addition to Jason Douglas Riley, 8 other PXCLF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The insider sentiment on Phoenix Copper has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Phoenix Copper Ltd is engaged in the base and precious metals exploration and mining activities in North America. The firm’s flagship properties include past-producing copper, gold, silver, zinc, and tungsten underground mine, the Empire Mine near Mackay in Idaho. It also engages in the production, and exploring for cobalt in Idaho.