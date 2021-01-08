The Non-Executive of Peruvian Metals (Other OTC: DUVNF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Peruvian Metals (DUVNF – Research Report), William Richard Brown, sold shares of DUVNF for $26.26K.

This is Brown’s first Sell trade following 15 Buy transactions.

Currently, Peruvian Metals has an average volume of 400.

The insider sentiment on Peruvian Metals has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Peruvian Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Peru. Geographically, it has two segments namely Peru and Canada. Its projects include Panteria, Mansa Musa, Huachocolpa and Gold and Silver Projects in Northern Peru.