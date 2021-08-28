The Non-Executive of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ: PPTA) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Perpetua Resources (PPTA – Research Report), David Lee Deisley, bought shares of PPTA for $36.47K.

Following this transaction David Lee Deisley’s holding in the company was increased by 233% to a total of $52K. In addition to David Lee Deisley, 4 other PPTA executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Perpetua Resources has an average volume of 370.40K. The company has a one-year high of $9.45 and a one-year low of $5.13.

The insider sentiment on Perpetua Resources has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

